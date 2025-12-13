Where do you work? Reece.

What’s your job? Showroom Consultant

Why do you Love Your Work? Having a background in Interior Design, I love helping clients bring their ideas to life. I love assisting them to create beautiful bathrooms for their homes. I also love the environment of my workplace. My manager makes it enjoyable to walk in every day!

What is your favourite spot to visit in Dubbo? I love going to pilates at Studio Pilates Dubbo. It has a great energy and great people!

Where did you grow up? I grew up in Sydney.

What are you watching at the moment? Love Island.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? I would love to explore Western Australia.

What advice would you give your younger self? To put yourself out there, and make decisions that really scare you! ‘Feel the fear and do it anyway!’

Who inspires you? My co-worker Horiana Aranui at Reece. She has a beautiful energy and great morals.

Where would you love to go to for a holiday? I would like to go New Zealand to explore the atmosphere and the culture.