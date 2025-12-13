On Friday, December 6, the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective hosted Reclaim the Night' at the Church Street Rotunda.

The weather played its part, with a good crowd packing the Rotunda for the evening with entertainment from local singer-songwriter Sammi Bourke, guest speakers, cultural performances, a free barbecue courtesy of combined Rotary Clubs of Dubbo, and local support groups on hand.

The night began with a street march which commenced around 6pm, making its way along Macquarie St, Talbragar St, and Darling St, before returning to the rotunda.