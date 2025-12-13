Get ready to sing along at Dubbo West Rotary’s Community Carols by Candlelight in Victoria Park on Sunday, December 21.

Staged at the Victoria Park Number One Oval, gates open at 6pm, with entertainment to begin at 6.30pm.

A special red-suited guest will arrive for the young and young-at-heart around 8pm.

Organised and hosted by Dubbo West Rotary, with support from Dubbo Regional Council, the club has run the event for over 20 years with a small yet enthusiastic team coordinating every facet of the night.

The popular event has a great drawcard of Carols (with words displayed), performers and local community groups offering food and drinks.

This year, the Dubbo Scouts, Dubbo PCYC, Dubbo Lions and Geurie Lions will all be attending to supply a delicious range of goodies.

Community Carols is strongly supported by locals with 2DU’s Bret Murray once again emceeing the night. A gold coin donation is welcomed on entry with contributions donated back to the community and local groups.

Throughout the year, Dubbo West Rotary participates in many fundraising opportunities, with over $65,000 donated back to local community services and charities including the Western Cancer Centre Dubbo Foundation, cancer charities, Macquarie Home Stay and RFDS Dubbo Support Group.

Get into the Christmas vibe with a gorgeous evening of music, food and celebration. Picnics are welcome, although alcohol and glass bottles are not permitted on the grounds.