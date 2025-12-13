Ahead of its opening to traffic next year, Dubbo’s newest river crossing will be called the Aunty Pearl Gibbs Bridge.

The new bridge over the Macquarie River has been named in line with Transport for NSW’s (TFNSW) commitment to Reconciliation and Cultural recognition, and Dubbo Regional Council’s original resolution for a preference of a First Nations name for the bridge.

Confirmation of the name follows a thorough consultation process which culminated in a shortlist of four First Nations names.

Aunty Pearl, an Aboriginal activist and leader who fought for Aboriginal rights for 50 years and undertook community work in Dubbo, received the most support from locals. She spent most of her adult life in Dubbo and is remembered for her work with the Aborigines Progressive Association, her involvement in the 1938 Day of Mourning, and her work in the local community.

TFNSW Executive Director Partnerships and Integration West Damien Pfeiffer said the bridge will leave a legacy for generations to come.

“Naming a transport asset is significant and this decision honours the region’s identity and history, in line with the preference for a First Nations name,” Mr Pfeiffer said.

“Naming this new structure ‘Aunty Pearl Gibbs Bridge’ reflects a commitment to reconciliation, honours the cultural significance of the Wiradjuri community in the region and aligns with both the original council resolution as well as Transport’s Asset Naming Procedure and Reconciliation Action Plan.”

Acknowledging the support and advocacy from locals for the 660-metre long bridge to be named after Dubbo's first mayor, James Samuels, Mr Pfeiffer said Dubbo Regional would explore other opportunities to name new connecting roads after Mr Samuels.

An official ceremony to unveil the bridge name signs and plaques will take place in mid-2026 when the new bridge is expected to be opened to traffic.