Training the next generation of healthcare workers is essential to the future needs of western NSW, with a recent milestone event involving nearly 30 trainees in the “caring vocations” from across Western NSW graduating from their studies .

The Western NSW Local Health District marked the occasion with a special ceremony in Dubbo as the students now step into the next stage of their careers, Western NSW Health District Executive Director of People and Culture, Sandra Duff, said.

“We’re so delighted to be able to offer this kind of opportunity to people in our communities,” Ms Duff revealed. “This year’s group of graduates are from all corners of the district have different backgrounds and bring an incredible range of life experience,” she added.

The graduates included 17 trainees, seven of whom were Aboriginal, finalising their Adult Traineeships programs that are designed to offer opportunities to earn a qualification while gaining hands-on experience in a range of different disciplines, including health service assistance.

About a dozen Year 11 and 12 students also completed school-based Apprenticeship and Traineeship (SBAT) studies courses; which included seven Aboriginal trainees who were funded by the NSW Government’s Elsa Dixon Aboriginal Employment Grant.

Delivered in partnership with the Department of Education, the SBAT program provides students the chance to earn an industry-recognised qualification, working 100 days of paid work experience over two years while studying as part of their Higher School Certificate.

“We have graduates from major centres like Bathurst, Orange, and Dubbo but, importantly, well-over half of this year’s group are from smaller towns in regions like Dunedoo, Walgett, Molong, Nyngan, and Goodooga,” Ms Duff revealed.

“Along with our senior school students we also have graduates of all ages in our Adult Traineeship program; their dedication and commitment has been incredible, we can’t congratulate them enough.”

Trainees also graduated with qualifications in a range of other disciplines, including Human Resources Management, Cookery, Dental Assisting and Business Administration, which have all been offered for the first time this year.

“I’m also really thrilled to see the vast majority of our graduates have either indicated they would like to continue working in our Local Health District or have already been directly appointed to roles,” Ms Duff said.

“Several are also now planning to further their studies, many at university, primarily in nursing,” she concluded.