Crop growers and harvest teams are being urged to monitor the weather in the Orana region this year, to ensure they don’t inadvertently start a major fire.

Rural Fire Service NSW (RFS), is calling on all Dubbo, Narromine, and Wellington district farmers to keep an eye to the sky and monitor forecasts conditions, so as to prevent the possible ignition of crop fires during harvesting operations.

Broad-acre producers play an important role in preventing fires from igniting during periods of greater fire risk, RFS Orana Inspector Mark Pickford said.

“Using harvesting or farm machinery on days of increased risk can be very dangerous, as any sparks in dry crops can start fires that spread very quickly,” Insp Pickford said. “These fires have the potential to threaten property and also destroy millions of dollars worth of crops.”

Precautionary steps should include farmers stopping headers regularly to check the weather conditions in their 'Grain Harvesting Guide' against the forecast weather to balance the risks of continuing as against the increased risks of fire.

“If conditions fall within the guidelines, and harvesting operations are to continue, you should continue to check regularly,” Insp Pickford said. “In recent years, a number of substantial fires have been started by farm machinery being used in warm and windy conditions.”

Stop periods do not have to run over days or weeks, and often have a minimal impact on the deadline to getting your crop in, Insp Pickford said.

“A short period of down-time until conditions ease, will lower the risk of fires breaking out and can prevent a great deal of damage for farmers and their neighbours,” he concluded.

Grain Harvesting Guides are available for farmers at their local Fire Control Centre and online via the RFS website.