Did you know that we’re approaching the 75th anniversary of National Service in Australia? Yes, the anniversary will be commemorated on National Servicemen’s Day – February 14.

While February 14 is traditionally associated with a day to “show the love” between couples – Valentine’s Day – Dubbo’s RSL Sub-Branch president Shaun Graham invites the community to get on down to the club and show the love to those veterans – known as “Nashos” – who served their country through national service.

Dubbo RSL Sub-Branch is hosting a special event for Nashos, their families and supporters in the Sports Bar on February 14, from 10am.

“We just want to draw attention to the fact that the [federal] government asked them to serve, and they did. And yeah, we're going to have a little shindig down at the club,” Shaun told Dubbo Photo News.

It’s important to acknowledge the service of this group of veterans, many of whom were not treated very well by the Australian community or the government they served, Shaun said.

“There's a lot of people out there, and particularly those Nashos in the first round in the ‘50s, but even a lot in the ‘60s, who don't feel as though their service mattered because some of them didn't go overseas,” Shaun explained.

“Others went overseas and didn't come home to that good of a reception. It'd be lovely for them to actually come along to our event and be appreciated for their service.”

Nashos were called up through two separate conscription schemes to serve in the defence forces in Australia between 1951 to 1972. Over 280,000 young men were conscripted to undertake national service in Australia and overseas. More than 200 died on active service overseas and others while in Australia, according to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA) website.

“Although many young men were proud to serve their country in uniform, national service came at a personal cost for all Nashos, irrespective of the nature and location of their service,” the DVA website states.

The Dubbo RSL event will provide local veterans with the opportunity to view the ABC TV broadcast of the DVA’s National Commemorative Service at Parliament House, Canberra, Shaun said.

“We’ll watch the national ceremony down in Canberra and then have tea, coffee and refreshments, just to say thank you for their service,” Shaun concluded.

For further information about the event, which is free to attend, contact the Dubbo RSL.

To our Nashos: thank you for your service.

Lest We Forget.