Women, girls and people who identify as female were spoilt for choice this month as the inaugural Orana Every Woman Festival kicked off in Dubbo.

Coinciding with NSW Women's Week, it was a huge undertaking by Social Gain founder Sharon Quill to bring together a week of events encompassing a broad range of business, health and wellbeing subjects, many of which were free. And it was spectacular!

From the polished and thought-provoking opening night curated show “Inspired by Her” on Monday, March 2, through to the grand finale “Every Woman at Crossroads Bar” on Saturday, March 7, and all the women’s circles and evening entertainment held in between - the Orana Every Woman Festival was a tremendous success. And special acknowledgement to the men who attended various events. It was good to see you, too!