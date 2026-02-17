On meeting Dr Roger Chatoor it is his friendly, caring and approachable nature that stands out.

Dr Chatoor has dedicated his life to improving the health of his patients, and the expansion of his business The Cardiac Clinic will enable this enthusiastic cardiologist to bring exciting advancements in care to Dubbo and Western NSW locals.

Dr Chatoor was born in Trinidad in the West Indies, and travelled to England at 21 to begin his medical training.

After many years of training and practising in London, and marriage to his wife Dr Jacqueline (Jacky) Askwith, the couple moved to Cairns in far North Queensland with their three young sons.

In 2010, the family decided to move to Dubbo so Roger and Jacky could both practise in their chosen medical fields.

Dr Chatoor shared that what was meant to be a temporary move turned into a permanent stay.

“We moved to Dubbo with an idea to stay for a year, and 15 years later we are still here.

“We have stayed on because of the support of our many patients and our continuing love of the rural lifestyle,” he explained.

“Over this time, we have been committed to providing patient care and remote care throughout NSW through the consistent provision of outreach clinics in Brewarrina (Jacky), Coonabarabran, Coonamble, Gulgong, Cobar and Narrabri,” he said.

“Last week we opened The Cardiac Clinic in our newly renovated premises at 153 Brisbane Street, Dubbo.”

The Cardiac Clinic is specially designed with state-of-the-art equipment and treatment rooms to cater for public and private patients. Dr Chatoor proudly offers his services with enthusiasm, and with the utmost care.

“I treat patients as I would like to be treated, and a part of that is to see patients quickly.

“We offer appointments with a sense of urgency with the hope to preserve the patients’ health and wellbeing. Our new rooms have great parking, accessible entry and up to date technology to provide the best care we can.”

The premises will also incorporate Dr Jacky’s business Askwith Aesthetics. After spending 25 years as a practicing paediatrician and acquiring the rights to practice as a lawyer along the way, Dr Askwith has now added medical aesthetics to her repertoire.

Dr Askwith will continue to provide her services as a paediatrician and she will offer medical aesthetics on allocated Saturdays.

When asked what attracted her to aesthetics, she replied, “I enjoy the practical aspects of the specialty, and I also feel that with my paediatric background enables an understanding of body dysmorphism and relevant factors.”