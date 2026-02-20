The best young players are driving in from all over NSW for the Touch Junior Cup, which is back in town this weekend. More than 10,000 players, fans, parents and officials are set to descend on the Lady Cutler Sporting Precinct for three action-packed days of elite-level touch football.

The 2026 NSW Northern Conference championships are on from Friday, February 20, until Sunday, February 22, for about 200 teams ranging from Under-10s to Under-18s for what will be the largest participation sporting event ever in Dubbo, set to inject more than $8 million into the local economy.

Residents should note changes to traffic conditions including road closures to support the increase in traffic for the event. These temporary measures will be in place from 7pm Thursday, February 19, to 7pm Sunday, February 22, and include:

• Sandy Beach Road (Ian Drake Drive to South St)

• Bligh Street (Bultje St to Macquarie St)

• Ian Drake Drive (Bligh St to Sandy Beach Rd)

• South Street (Bligh St to Tamworth St)

Temporary road closures between 5am–7pm (daily) from Friday, February 20, to Sunday, February 22, include:

• Tamworth St (South St to Macquarie St)

• Tamworth St (Macquarie St to Brisbane St)

• Macquarie St (Cobra Street to Tamworth St – local residents only)

Sandy Beach car park will also be closed until 9am Monday, February 23.

Motorists in the South Dubbo area are advised to avoid Macquarie St and use Brisbane St or Darling St to access the CBD.

Unless accessing services in this area, motorists are asked to avoid the intersection at Bligh St and Bultje St.

Variable Message Signs will be in place prior to the event, displaying messages to support traffic conditions.