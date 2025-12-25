It only took a heads together between John Readford and Frank Cant to reunite 20-odd blokes at The Buncha last week.

“Most of us grew up together, ran farms and businesses and played cricket, golf and footy before relocating to Dubbo over the past 40-50 years so it is always good to come together,” John told Dubbo Photo News.

“The only rule is, you can’t tell any lies,” Frank chimed in.

It was interesting sitting around the tables where everyone used nick-names and we all knew who the anecdotal, “true” yarns were retold!

“We invited 41 blokes with 21 able to make it, six inabilities and others we weren’t able to contact. We know there are a lot more here, in Gil, Narromine and Wellington so love to have more at our next gathering for Christmas in July," John concluded.