Mixed Club Championships

One semi-final in this tournament was played on Friday night, with Di Wilson and Grant Gudmunson defeating Ros Gilholme and Trevor Williams in a last-bowl thriller,14–13. Di and Grant now progress to the final, where they will take on Deb Brown and Greg Collin, with the decider to be played in the new year.

•••

Social Bowls

Players enjoyed beautiful weather last Wednesday for social bowls, with the winners being Steve Ryan, Max Low and Mick Strawhan. Second-place went to the triples team of Pam Dawson, Mary Ney and Helen Davis. Lucky Draw: Ethel Peddell.

On Friday, John Fardell and Warren Brown cruised to an easy win over June Usher, John Zeb, Mick Strawhan, and Malcolm Dunn. Lucky Draw: Malcolm Dunn.

Peak Hill Bowls Morning: This Sunday, the club is taking a group of bowlers to Peak Hill for a bowls morning. There are still a few seats left on the bus, please book with Anthony.

•••

Greens Update

Our final social bowls event for 2025 will be held on Friday, December 19. The West Dubbo greens will then close for a few weeks to allow our dedicated greenkeeper Darren time to have them back better than ever for a busy 2026 season. At this stage, social bowls will resume in mid-January.

•••

Open Gender Pennants

Members wishing to represent West Dubbo in the 2026 Open Gender Pennants are encouraged to nominate now. Two trial matches have also been scheduled on January 30 (vs Dubbo City, the Harold Giddings Shield) and February 8 (vs Dubbo Macquarie). Nomination sheets available.

•••

New Uniforms

Players selected next season will also have the added bonus of wearing our brand-new club uniform, which is now on display in the clubhouse. Members can now try on the new uniform through our Bowls Manager, Anthony.

All players selected for Pennants in 2026, will receive their new uniform, which is scheduled to arrive mid-January, well in time for the start of the season. For more information, contact Anthony.

The club’s annual Easter Carnival is also now accepting nominations. With $10,000 in prizemoney and two full days of three-bowl pairs in play, it promises to be another fantastic event on the West Dubbo calendar, so see Anthony for additional details.

Thought of the Week: “Doctors are urging bowlers to ignore the forecast and trust their bowls instead, because when there’s pressure at the head, it’s best to stay calm, take your time... and never rush a good finish!"