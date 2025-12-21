By Jill Fisher

Ten qualifiers recently competed in the nine-hole finals of the Top Ten Shootout. The contenders went head-to-head on Thursday, December 11, with one player eliminated after each hole until just two battled it out on the final hole for the title of Top Gun Champion.

Congratulations to all ladies who competed throughout the year. A huge congratulations to our Top Gun winner, Kylie Sutherland, and runner-up Heather Ringland.

A big thank you to Oaktree Retirement Village for sponsoring the 2025 Ladies Top Ten Shootout!