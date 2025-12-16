By West Dubbo Bowls

Mixed Club Championships — Round Three Update

Played last week, the round produced some quality matches and tight scorelines. Results were as follows:

D Brown/G Collin def B Margery/M Strawhan; J Gibson/A Brown lost to J Cassidy/B Baker; M Ney/R See lost to L Erwin/ J Palmer; M Rich/S Ryan def F Holmes/S Evans; A Findlay/M Smith lost to B Goss/A Taylor; D Wilson/G Gudmunson def T Morris/D Morris; M Wilson/P Morrow lost to B Abbott/M Low; G Morrison/L Burden def A Beecroft/J Davis; H Sharpe/N Blanford lost to T Silk/J Silk; K Dart/G Dart lost to P Dawson/J Fardell; and R Gilholme/T Williams def A Condon/D McAskill.

The top four have been determined. One semi-final was played on Sunday morning, with D Brown/G Collin defeating L Erwin/J Palmer to claim the first spot in the final.

The second semi-final will be played on Friday night, featuring D Wilson/G Gudmunson versus R Gilholme/T Williams.

•••

Social Bowls

We had beautiful weather last Wednesday for social bowls, with the spoils going to Ann Findlay, Steve Evans, and Max Low. Second place went to the triples team of Pam Dawson, Ros Gilholme, and Bill de Mey, while the day’s Lucky Draw cash went to Ros Gilholme.

On Friday, Steve Evans was back in the winner’s circle, this time teaming-up with Alan Andriske and Paul Kirwan to claim the honours over Neil Riley, Jack Mack, and Wayne Kerans. Ben Dover was the Lucky Draw winner.

Sunday morning’s play, enjoyed in much cooler weather with the comp still having a solid turnout of members chasing the meat vouchers, with plenty of close games and happy winners across the board. John Fardell and Steve Ryan took first while James Abel and Lyndsey Burden came second.

Our last social bowls event for 2025 will be on next Wednesday, December 17, with a Christmas theme including hams for the winners and a special Christmas lunch after the bowls with a prize for the Best-Dressed Christmas outfit on the day.

Join us for a fun festive finale to the year!

•••

Club News

Members wishing to represent West Dubbo in the 2026 Open Gender Pennants are encouraged to put their names down.

Players selected next season will also have the added bonus of wearing our brand-new club uniform. Members can now try on the new uniform through application to our Bowls Manager, Anthony.

All players selected for Pennants in 2026 will receive their new uniform, which is scheduled to arrive mid-January, well in time for the start of the season. For any more information, contact Anthony directly.

The 2026 International Fours dates are now locked in for September 22–24, which is great news for all competitors and supporters.

Still proudly the World’s Richest Fours Tournament, this marquee event will once again attract elite teams from across Australia and abroad. The organising committee will release updated information early in the new year. Stay tuned as the 2026 event is shaping up to be bigger than ever!

The club’s annual Easter Carnival is now accepting nominations. With $10,000 in prizemoney and two full days of three-bowl pairs, it promises to be another fantastic event on the West Dubbo calendar.

Thought of the Week: “I told my doctor I keep seeing bowls. He said not to worry — it’s just my rink of vision!”