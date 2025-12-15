By “Eider Down”

Mighty Dubbo Ducks made their way last Sunday through both rain and fire to be poolside and on-time for the Comfort Inn Dubbo City Trophy and DMC Christmas hams at Dubbo RSL indoor pool.

Once settled in, competitors were presented with a four-event card for the day.

The first race was a 25-metre Freestyle dash with the five finalists all eager to meet their mark. However, Alan Quin, Brian Schoeffel, and Josh Bird all crashed-out with too much speed, handing Mark Scullard first spot and Amy Barling second.

Another first at the meet involved Toby Barling, all of four-years-old, making his debut with the Ducks in this event.

The next match was a Brace Relay involving teams of two, one swimming backstroke and the other returning the next lap breaststroke. Unfortunately, David Sparkes and Alan Quin blew the time clock up with excess speed, handing Brian Schoeffel and Mark Scullard first spot, Mia Uebergang and Judy Walsh touching second, Katharine O'Rourke and Norm Bahr third, and Nicole Johnstone and Amy Barling in fourth.

A medley was next up; 25-metre backstroke followed by a 25-metre breaststroke with individuals swimming against the clock, with the ladies dominating the final! Mia Uebergang was back to short-course taking first spot, Nicole Johnstone was second, Judy Walsh third, Alan Quin fourth, with Norm Bahr a steady fifth.

The “at Go” event on the morning was a 25-metre freestyle race with swimmers needing to finish as close to their nominated time as possible to stand any chance of winning among such a sharp field.

Katharine O'Rourke was nearest at 0.06 second in first, Brian Schoeffel at 0.07 seconds was second, David Sparkes at 0.10 seconds was third, Ron Everett at 0.29 seconds was fourth, Mia Uebergang at 0.30 seconds was fifth.

Lucky numbers on the day, were David Sparkes with 64; and Amy Barling on 30.

December's trophy race was taken-out by Mark Scullard being just 0.03 seconds off his time.

As the festive season approaches, everyone is getting excited for the Christmas Party on Sunday, December 14 to be held at Dubbo RSL following the swim.

Members new, old and future are always invited at 9am each Sunday to the Dubbo RSL indoor Pool, aka “the Duckpond”, with Henry's contact information available in "The Diary" section of Dubbo Photo News under Dubbo Ducks.

That's this week’s tiding's from the Duckpond.