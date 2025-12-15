In more good news for the festive season, another 10 lucky bowlers scored their Christmas vouchers last Sunday, December 7, at the RSL Combination Bowls morning held at the Sporties Club.

Our very successful Christmas Party was also held, and a few bowlers must have had soreheads the night before, as there were only 41 “diehards” who turned up to play. Nevertheless, I have it on good authority that a good morning was had by all those who came along.

Still two more Sundays to play your eight games before Christmas to get a voucher, so all is not lost, come along and play to ensure a win.

In play on the day, a total of seven teams took to the greens with the team of Di Hildebrandt, Steve Evans, and Gaye Cottee taking out the top spot, bowling a convincing 26 shots from Chris Castlehouse, Peter Bennison, and Steve Kelly distant on four shots.

Ray Strawhan, Chris Straonjy, and Frank Armstrong then bowled a 19-11 winning score for second place from Pat Ryan, Mary Perry, and Col Cottee.

Gordon Lummis, Peter Colins, and Rod Pfieffer then won third place with a score of 17-11 over John Kennedy, Jenny Spratt, and Paul Goodstat.

The team of Sue McCauley, Helen Emblem, and Phil Knight then won their game with a score of 16-9 shots over Ron McCauley, Shirley Marchant, and Mike Twohill.

Roger Sherwin, Eric Satchell, and Peter Sinclair then held their own to win their game 17-12 from of Maurice Wallace, Ruby Stockings, and Graham Ross.

A reasonably close game on rink 12 saw the team of Leo Balstad, John Zeb, and Mick Strawhan bowling to a 13-10 shot win over Sue Armstrong, Cheryl Storch, and Paul Wooldridge.

A “nail-biter” on rink 10 saw only one shot the difference between the teams of Gavin Cullen, Terese Gaio, and Lockie O’Neil scoring 12 shots from Julie Brown, Garry Huggins, and Mel Giddings just behind on 11.

In other results, Helen Emblem, Julie Brown, and Mel Giddings were the lucky winners of the resters with the Lucky numbers going to Ruby Stockings, Eric Satchell, and Mel Giddings.

Three bonus prizes of Christmas cakes were also won this week by Chris Castlehouse, Peter Bennison, and Steve Kelly.

For further details about the club, see our entry under "Sunday" in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.