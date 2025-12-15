Making their runs from midfield, the Connie Greig-trained pair Laisvas and Mrs Bull fought out the finish of the 1600 metres Alan Lloyd Memorial Handicap, the feature event on Tuesday, December 2, at Narromine.

Reaching the lead in the straight, Laisvas (Mikayla Weir, $12)) won by a short half head from Mrs Bull (Jordan Quince, $7.50) with Instead (Zoe Hunt, $3.30) a half length back third.

Forbes trainer Melissa Harrison also went close to a quinella result with Glowing Rapids and Invasive in the 1100 metres AG N Vet Benchmark 66 Handicap.

A last start all the way winner at Bathurst, Glowing Rapids (Zoe Hunt, $2.60 to $3.90 favourite) again led throughout when an almost two lengths winner at Narromine from Violet And Blue (Dylan Stanley, $5) and the strong finishing Invasive (Donovan Dillon, $18).

The very much in-form apprentice Zoe Hunt had earlier won the 1100 metres Benabilla Auctions Maiden Handicap on the Clint Lundholm trained State Of Grace.

Owned by Kathryn Smith and Clint Lundholm, State Of Grace was first up from a long spell when second at Gundagai and was backed from $1.85 to $1.70 favourite at Narromine.before leading all the way to account for Indi Springs (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $10) and Hamoon Chilli (Clayton Gallagher, $5.50).

Indi Springa, a half sister to outstanding gallopers Zarizatycoon, Nomorenightshift and Tags, showed enough at debut to indicate a win will come early in the career.

Early betting markets quoted Zaibatsu at up to $40 however those odds were trimmed drastically to $4.80 by start time of the 800 metres Soul Food Depot and Gallery Maiden Plate.

Unplaced at five starts in Victoria, Zaibatsu was an easy winner of a barrier trial first up for new trainer Brett Thompson and well ridden by apprentice Dylan Stanley tracked the leaders before overhauling Swedish Glitter (Zoe Hunt, $2.80 favourite) and Snowball (Izzy Neale, $3.10) in a tight finish at Narromine.

Another strongly supported winner was the Stephen Edwards, Dubbo-trained Street Skater in the 1300 metres Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Boosted Maiden Plate.

Experienced jockey Wendy Peel jumped her mount in front and when challenged turning for home Street Skater ($2.15 to $1.65 favourite) had enough in reserve to kick away and score by nearly a length from Inyun (Donovan Dillon, $16) and Twin Gift (Ashleigh Stanley, $16).

“ Street Skater, a lightly raced four-year-old, will improve further and is a really nice horse”, commented Wendy Peel.

Apprentice Izzy Neale was wearing the red with yellow stars colours of the Orbell family from Dubbo when winning the 1200 metres QUBE Agri Class 1 Handicap on the Brett Robb-trained Romantic Love.

Close to the leader Chappolicious in the run to the home turn, Romantic Love ($12 to $17) hit the front and held on gamely to beat Take The Chance (Ken Dunbar, $16) and Nevermista (Mathew Cahill, $8.50).

Jake Pracey-Holmes continued his recent run of success when bringing the Tim McIntosh, Muswellbrook trained Ivy Diva ($6) with a well-timed run to win the 1300 metres Twin Rivers Machinery Benchmark 58 Handicap from Starlink (Zoe Hunt, $8) and Missy Moss (Kody Nestor, $4).

After a good season, the Narromine Turf Club will next race in April 2026.