By “South Stake”

Thursday last week was the day, 1800 hours (6pm) was the time, and Westside Hotel, the place, for Dubbo Croquet Club’s 2025 Christmas dinner and presentation night.

President Kate Colwell, with assistance from Alannah Fraser and Wendy Starr, made all the necessary arrangements, ensuring a convivial evening, a gently-paced programme, toothsome victuals, and the appropriate recognition of several members’ achievement and efforts over the year.

Among the awardees, Stan Ellis and Carol Willcockson were presented with certificates for their rapid improvement in the game as novices; Beth Grady and Wendy Starr were recognised for their support and contribution to the club throughout the year; and Ingrid Stufano and Charles Campbell were also recipients of certificates during the official part of the evening.