“It’s a combination of tennis, table tennis, and badminton”

That’s how Dubbo sports entrepreneur, Greg King, describes the rapidly growing sport of Pickleball!

“Add in unlimited enthusiasm, and you have the perfect ingredients for a sport that’s all about fun, inclusion, and keeping the body and mind active,” the former owner of Dubbo Sports World enthused.

Pickleball is now played locally on the old Paramount Tennis Courts which have been converted to the Dubbo Pickleball Complex.

“The courts are permanently set-up with lower nets, half tennis-court markings and paddles, and special ‘slower’ balls are available at all times,” he revealed.

Over the weekend, Greg and his team of enthusiasts introduced many of the multi-cultural groups to the sport.

“The ORISCON (Indian sub-continent) group are keen to get activities going for their communities in the west, and pickleball gives a perfect platform for people of all ages,” Greg explained.

He is happy to chat about all things “pickle” at any time. For contact details, see the club entry in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary under "Recurring (Multiple Days)."