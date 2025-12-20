By "Back Bowls"

Play on Tuesday’s Ladies Day involved 11 women taking to the greens playing two games of triples and one with a swinging lead.

Winners were Wanda King (swinger), Judy Tighe, and Lourace Lawson defeating Wanda King, Ruby Stockings, and Karen Greenhalgh. Runners-up were Sue O'Dea, Helen Doran, and Judy O'Connor defeating Mary Perry, Cheryl Storch, and Sharon Johnston.

Wanda King was the only rester for the day while the Lucky Draw winners were Wanda King and Annette McMillan.

Men's Wednesday Social bowls had a good turn-up with 24 bowlers on the greens in a tussle for supremacy.

Eventual winners were Ken Whitiker, Doug Aldis, and Doug Back who defeated Allan Parker, Dennis Jasprizza, and Mike Twohill. Dick Whitford, Paul Wooldridge, and Ian Hobson also defeated Dennis Crimmins, Ross Pharo, and Todd O'Dea.

Leo Balstad, Mel Giddings, and Brian Coffey then defeated Terry Duncan, Eric Satchell, and Neil Hayburn, while Nick Berbiles, Dave McGrath, and Robert Pfeiffer defeated Peter Collins, Steve Kelly, and Greg Hough.

The two resters for the day were Dennis Jasprizza and Neil Hayburn and the closest game went to Leo Balstad, Mel Giddings, and Brian Coffey. The jackpot was not won and lives on until next week.

Thursday night bowls were called off after only a couple of ends due to stormy weather, with a huge “thank-you” to Beryl Hobson, Gaye Cottee, and Sue Armstrong for the lovely nibbles supplied after the game.

