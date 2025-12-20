Local sides did particularly well at the recent Capital Territory Cup touch football festival in Canberra, with one group of young women from Wellington taking home the prize in a thriller.

The Wellington Touch under-10s girls travelled to the nation’s capital with a squad of eight players and three subs with the team showcasing outstanding teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship, from start to finish, spokesperson, Tori Towney revealed.

“Across eight hard-fought matches, they pushed themselves every step of the way, and earned their place in the grand final against Parkes,” Tori said.

“The final was a true nail-biter, going into extra time and ending in a three-on-three drop-off, the girls dug deep, stayed composed, and came away as deserved grand final champions, with their hard work, dedication, and training evident in every game,” she added.

Tori also sent a shout-out to anyone who’d like to support he club,

“We’d also love to welcome sponsors who are interested in supporting our teams and helping fund future trips, carnivals, and opportunities for these talented young players,” Tori said.

“Your support makes a huge difference to our program and our community,” she concluded.

The young Wellington girls’ side were only one of a number of the more than 900 players and families who attended the 2025 event.

In other good local results, the Dubbo lads were the under-10 Boys champions, with Dubbo also runners-up in the under-12 girls show, as were the under-14s boys’ team. Both of Dubbo’s under-16 boys and girls sides, also came up trumps at the prestigious tournament.