Good numbers of RSL Combination Bowlers turned up to the Sporties Club on Sunday, December 14, to enjoy a great morning’s play.

Attendance cracked the half century with a total of 50 members in all making up nine teams taking to the greens with, I might add, some very close games being played throughout.

Another 10 lucky members also won their Christmas vouchers with only 10 to go and another week for bowlers to win.

Overall, winners for the day were the team of Sue McCauley, Ross Pharo, and Mick Strawhan, bowling a winning 19-8 shot victory over Sue Armstrong, Terese Gaio, and Frank Armstrong.

The second placed on 22 shots included Dick Whiteford as lead, along with Cheryl Storch and Peter McKechnie, over Di Hildebrandt, Peter Collins, and Lockie O’Neill on nine shots.

Third place was won by the indomitable Mary Perry, along with team members Phil Knight and Shirley Marchant, who bowled 21 shots over Ros Joseph, Ruby Stockings, and Brian Jones on 10.

A game of pairs on rink nine saw John Zeb and Gordon Scott win their game by 13-7 over Eric Satchell and Garry Huggins.

A very close result was also witnessed on rink one with only one shot the difference between the teams of Matt Quill, Peter Bennison, and Frank Bartlett holding their nerve to bowl 16 winning shots to 15 from Graham Ross, Ray Strawhan, and Leo Balstad.

It was a similar story on rink three with Col Dover, Vicki Hummell, and “Christine” Castlehouse bowling 19 shots from Mel Giddings, Jenny Spratt, and Ken Whittaker on 18.

Peter Sinclair, Gordon Lummis and Maurice Wallace won their game by 16-13 from the team of Steve Kelly, Steve Evans and Ron McCauley; while the side of Paul Goodstat, Chris Straonjy, and Julie Brown matched that result with a 16-13 scoreline from Col Cottee, Pat Ryan, and Gavin Cullen.

Last but not least, another game of pairs on rink 10 saw Helen Emblem and Gaye Cottee winning the game by 16-9 from John Kennedy and Greg Brown.

There were only two resters this week, won by John Kennedy and Vicky Hummell, with the lucky numbers won by Helen Emblem, Col Dover, and Ros Joseph.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. See our contact details under "Sunday" in Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.