The mighty Dubbo Ducks converged on the Dubbo RSL indoor pool, Sunday, December 21, for the final swim in 2025.

The swimmers were presented with a four-event card.

A 50m Freestyle was first up. Billy Greenwood broke by a thousandth of a second to see Mark Scullard take first, David Sparkes second, Louise Taylor third and Nicole Johnstone fourth.

Next up was an individual medley consisting of 25m Breaststroke with 25m of Freestyle for the return. A very proud Margaret Ross came in first, David Sparkes second, Nicole Johnstone third, Warren Williams fourth and Katharine O'Rourke made up the top five.

Next up was a brace relay of 25m Backstroke and 25m Breaststroke. Ten swimmers lined up for the final, all hoping the excitement didn't get the better of them. Mark Scullard with Billy Greenwood came first, Warren Williams with Judy Walsh second, Brian Schloeffel with Ron Everett third, Katharine O'Rourke with Rob Rich fourth, and Peter Hargreaves with Louise Taylor came in a firm fifth.

Last event on the card was a 25m Backstroke 'at Go'. Nicole Johnstone (1.10) was fifth, Brett Schloeffel (1.01) fourth, John Wherritt (0.60) third, Mark Scullard (0.38) second, and David Sparkes (0.04) came in first. Congrats to David, who, after two earlier silvers, finally took a gold. A great way to end the year.

Many thanks to Jack Allen, Tom Gray and Mark Prentice poolside and to everyone else who has pitched in throughout the year!

Lucky numbers: Brett Schloeffel and Tim Gratton.

December Points: First, David Sparkes on 46; second, Mark Scullard on 41; third, Katharine O'Rourke and Brian Schloeffel, both on 38.

The Dubbo Ducks would like to thank all our sponsors throughout 2025 and we wish the very best of the season to all our readers in the Dubbo Photo News. We are looking forward to continuing our reportage and tidings in 2026.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and safe travels, and look forward to seeing you again on Sunday, January 4, 2026 for our first swim of the new year.

That's the last of this year’s tidings from the Duckpond.