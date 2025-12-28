At Wednesday morning's Men's Social Bowls, 32 bowlers took to the greens with the weather certainly warming up towards the end. Winners for the day were Merv Teale, Bryan O'Sullivan and Neil Hayburn, who defeated Chris Strojny, Peter Collins and Todd O'dea.

Runners-up were Norm Johnston, Ernie Tink and Brian Coffey who defeated Dennis Crimmins, Nick Berbiles and Dave Collins.

Barry Young, Dave McGrath and Phill Knight defeated Dick Whitford, Eric Satchell and Doug Aldis, while Robert Pfeiffer and Peter Sinclair defeated Paul Wooldridge and Steve Kelly. Frank Armstrong and Ian Hobson also defeated Paul Goodstat and Colin Cottee.

Gavin Cullen, Mel Giddings and Doug Back played a 15-all draw with equal ends against Ken Whitiker, Leo Balstad and Wayne Thompson. Both these teams won the closest game.

There were no resters and the jackpot was not won, and please note, there will be Men's Social Bowls on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Thursday night mixed bowls welcomed 14 bowlers who enjoyed a very warm evening. Two pairs games and one triples game were played, and winners were Gai Teale and Doug Back who defeated Merv Teale and Robbie Cook.

Dennis Crimmins and Ian Hobson defeated Frank Armstrong and Beryl Hobson while Sue Armstrong, Gaye Cottee and Col Cottee defeated Christine Castlehouse, Peter Collins and Neil Hayburn. The jackpot was not won.

The committee would like to wish you all a very merry and safe Christmas.