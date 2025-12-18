Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Dallas Reeves
News

Col Hodges: How is bush racing going?

News

Weird, tragic and overseas – race caller Hodges has seen it all

Sport

Calling a triple dead-heat and three generations of industry greats

News

Hodges is a man of many talents

News

Hodges and horse racing go hand-to-hand across Western NSW since 1970

Sport

Gorillas remain undefeated to claim first grade premiership

News

Whether stealing a ball or tackling, 'Sneak' loves defence

News

Taneka loves playing NRLW but often thinks of home

News

Pink Angels and turf club join forces

News

They're off and racing!