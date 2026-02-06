Dubbo Filmmakers launched its new year last Saturday, January 31, confident that 2026 is set to be a “box office success” for local creatives.

The launch at Crossroads Bar provided an opportunity for local film supporters and creatives to get together, lean about projects slated for production this year, network with like-minded creatives, and learn more about Dubbo Filmmakers’ flagship annual event, the One Eye Film Festival.

The launch also included the screening of three short films and an endless supply of pizza as the organsation’s 2026 theme of “collaboration” was celebrated.

In a statement released ahead of the launch, Dubbo Filmmakers said strong ticket sales to last year’s One Eye Film Festival reflected the growing level of interest and participation in local screen production.

The festival has cemented itself as a fixture in the region’s local events calendar and is the home of quality locally produced screencraft showcasing the region’s talent-rich performing artists, writers, producers, cinematographers, editors and production crews.

“Content creation is fast becoming one of the most desired careers for Gen Z, with more than six million digital creators in Australia alone,” said Erifili Davis, Secretary and Treasurer of Dubbo Filmmakers.

“Content creation isn’t just limited to Gen Z. Anyone with a smartphone is a content creator,” she added.

“People of all ages are making short films with their smartphones, which is why Dubbo Filmmakers often runs workshops in smartphone filmmaking. There are also film festivals globally dedicated to the artform.”

The only organisation of its kind across western NSW, Dubbo Filmmakers has an active community dedicated to screencraft of all sizes. From the “silver screen”, to TV (free to air and streaming), and the vertical – the preferred format of smartphone viewing – the region’s filmmakers are producing content that is capturing – and holding – the attention of audiences and critics alike.

“Longtime Dubbo Filmmaker member Daniel Rutter had his locally produced short film 'Unlikely Friend' win the 'No Budget Spirit' category at the Top Indie Film Awards Winter Edition 2025,” Erifili said.

“Daniel Rutter Films was also nominated for Best Writing as well as Best Music.”

Dubbo Filmmakers draws interest (and membership) from emerging and established filmmakers nationally. As a screen production destination, the Dubbo region is developing as a “place to watch” for commercial and emerging creators, the organisation says.

“The city itself is already homebase to several industry professionals who live here, servicing their national and international clientele from Dubbo,” the organisation said in its statement.

“And with an ever-growing community of actors, content creators, and Dubbo Filmmaker members, 2026 is the perfect time for emerging and professional creatives to get together and collaborate.”

Erifili concurs.

“We’re already seeing locally based industry professionals open opportunities for the region’s creatives to join them to gain hands-on experience, work together on projects, and help grow interest and capabilities in screencraft,” she added.

“It’s a level of industry experience and opportunity that members would otherwise need to travel away to get, and it’ll all be here in Dubbo throughout 2026.”

The 2026 Dubbo Filmmakers theme of collaboration extends to people with experience or interest in acting, photography, writing, make-up artistry, podcasting, music, video editing, graphic design, illustration, animation, IT – all strands of interests that make the creative fabric of filmmaking.

“Collaboration also means working together with people genuinely interested in getting involved and helping out with our events, assisting on film shoots, anything that helps our local creatives and filmmakers,” Erifili explained.

“The great thing about filmmaking – there’s something for everyone to participate in. It’s what makes creative and active communities thrive.”

With an annual membership fee of just $20, belonging to Dubbo Filmmakers is one of the best investments local creatives can make. To find out more, visit the Dubbo Filmmakers website and follow the organisation on social media.