Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) lowered the flags at the front of the Dubbo civic administration building to half-mast on Tuesday, February 3, as a mark of respect and mourning for the late Mr Peter Milling OAM.

Mr Milling was farewelled in a memorial service at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre that same day.

In a statement, the council paid tribute to Mr Milling, a well-known and respected leader in the livestock, thoroughbred and property industries, who had worked with DRC and its predecessor Dubbo City Council on a number of projects over the years.

Mr Milling passed away on January 19, aged 95. In a statement released on the Peter Milling and Company Real Estate social media at the time of his passing, his family paid tribute to his many years of unwavering service.

"Dad's life was one of service – to his family, to the livestock industry and to the Dubbo community.

"We are deeply grateful for the many friendships and the kindness shown to Dad over the years. He will be greatly missed," the statement concluded.

Dubbo Mayor Josh Black said Mr Milling’s contribution to the community had made it stronger in so many ways.

“Mr Milling was a man of action, and you can see that through the way he engaged with the community through property development, his work with the community at the showground, and the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets.

“He was an active community member who worked very closely with council over the years, and it was a privilege to have known him,” Cr Black said.

In 1973, Mr Milling diversified his family business to include dedicated livestock and property selling, local real estate in 1974, and an international travel agency in 1976. He also served as president on several stock and station agency bodies and was instrumental in the development and expansion of the Dubbo Sale Yards, which have grown to be the largest in NSW.

He was also the inaugural chairman of the Dubbo Development Corporation from 1977 to 1978, assisting in bringing natural gas to Dubbo, establishing the Charles Sturt University Campus, and delivering the first housing development with the creation of Delroy Gardens.

In 2023, Mr Milling was awarded an Order of Australia medal in the King’s Birthday honours for his services to the livestock industry.

In a further tribute to Mr Milling, the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets also held a minute’s silence in his honour on Thursday, January 22, before the day’s sales.

Vale, Peter Milling OAM.