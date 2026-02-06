Dubbo’s Citizen of the Year for 2026, Susanne (Sue) Gavenlock, was unable to attend the civic awards ceremony on Sunday, January 25, so mayor Josh Black made time to present the hardworking volunteer with her award in person a few days later.

Surrounded by some of the volunteers from Pink Angels Inc, who support breast cancer patients, Sue and her husband Jason joined Mayor Black at the council chambers on Wednesday, January 28, for the presentation.

“I am very surprised, very honoured and very humbled,” Sue told Dubbo Photo News.

“I work alongside many worthy volunteers for great causes, so it's lovely to receive the recognition, but it was never expected,” she added.

The “great causes” Sue is involved with include the Pink Angels, Sing Out Choir, Rotary Club of South Dubbo (including its Christmas Fair and Destination Outback events), Dubbo’s Community Kitchen, the Titan Mud Run, and the Colour Fun Run.

Of these, most notably, Sue’s work with Pink Angels Inc over the years has been outstanding and inspirational.

The non-profit support organisation was founded in 2011 by breast cancer survivor and advocate Donna Falconer, who was joined by foundation members Sue Gavenlock, Anne Beggs, Emma Howchin, Jenet Stewart, and Jacqui Pope.

Sue has led the Pink Angels for a decade and is the only founding member still active in the group which now has 52 Pink Angels providing support to breast cancer patients across a vast swathe of western NSW including the communities of Dubbo, Wellington, Narromine, Trangie, Warren, Nevertire, Nyngan, Girilambone, Cobar, Brewarrina, Bourke, Lightning Ridge, Coonamble, Coonabarabran, Gilgandra and Gulargambone.

Mayor Black read the citation that accompanied Sue’s award.

“Sue was nominated for the award in recognition of her exceptional commitment to the Dubbo community, especially for her tireless work as president of the Pink Angels Inc,” he said.

“She works tirelessly to ensure that breast cancer patients have access to whatever assistance or services they may require at any time.

“Sue unknowingly plants peace, kindness and light into the lives of those wrestling with breast cancer and their carers. The charity is her first focus, and she is selfless in giving her time and energy to others,” he added.

Sue was quick to acknowledge her fellow volunteers.

“You wouldn't have an award like this without all the beautiful volunteers. We're all volunteers, and it's very much a team effort,” she said.

“It's volunteering for a great cause and the community is our focus.”

Sue told Dubbo Photo News that Pink Angels started an outreach program late last year, seeing patients in remote areas and delivering Christmas hampers. The organisation will continue its outreach in 2026 and we’ll bring you more information about that as it progresses.

Congratulations, Sue!