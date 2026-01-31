Are you looking to engage your teens in something cool, creative and new this year? Dubbo's own ArtClub may have just the thing to get your teens off the couch, away from the TV or computer, and exploring their creative sides in a relaxed environment with other young people.

The good folk at ArtClub are currently taking enrolments for "ArtsCool", their after-school art classes that will begin on Monday, February 2, and run for the school term. While there will also be classes for younger children, coordinators Kerrie Palmer and Jack Randell are planning special classes that will cater just for teens.

"We know teens need creative outlets, some of which in the online space have been cut off," Kerrie explained, referencing the recent world-first social media ban introduced nationwide by the federal government last month.

"This change has opened up other creative possibilities, and we'd like teenagers to have a go at art classes after school," Kerrie added.

They would love to see teens come along and explore their creative sides in classes just for them, she said.

"Art Club events are designed for a rich creative experience. Our diverse educational classes and workshops offer attentive tuition in an Atelier studio environment that enables students to improve focus, patience and develop confidence," Kerrie said.

The local arts hub fosters a love of learning through art with a range of dynamic and creative programs designed for all age groups and led by experienced tutors with a passion for teaching children.

Importantly, participants don't need to have any prior artistic skill or experience, as ArtClub caters for all levels, offering diverse programs suitable for all ages and skill levels, from beginners to advanced young artists.

"Our studios provide a welcoming and inspiring environment where children can explore their creativity," Kerrie added.

"Kids will learn essential art techniques while having fun and making new friends."

Kerrie is very proud that ArtClub has an established alumni of past students. A number of artists now working in the industry first started down their creative paths from their involvement with Dubbo's ArtClub.

"One of our one of our students is now at the National Art School, and another one's at RMIT in Melbourne," Kerrie added.

"ArtClub classes boost creativity and encourage children to think outside the box and express themselves creatively. Working with different art materials helps improve fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination," she said.

"Completing art projects gives kids a sense of accomplishment, builds confidence and boosts their self-esteem."

Further information about the term-time after-school art classes and how to enrol can be found on the ArtClubDub website. ArtClub is a registered Creative Kids NSW provider, meaning parents and carers can also redeem vouchers to help pay for the classes.