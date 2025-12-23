Mark your calendars: In early March 2026, locations across Dubbo will host badged events as part of the Orana Every Woman Festival.

Running from March 2-8, 2026, the week-long festival has evolved from the staging of two very successful single-day events previously known as the Dubbo Women’s Festival.

Organised by the team at Social Gain, next year’s festival has expanded to incorporate a full week’s events that will celebrate storytelling, creativity, wellbeing, music, film, ideas and community.

A free digital festival pass will make it possible for women, girls and gender-diverse people across the wider Orana Region to take part.

The creative lead behind the festival, Sharon Quill, says the Orana Every Woman Festival has much to offer, including a mix of free and paid events.

“What began in 2024 as an International Women’s Day gathering has now grown into a week-long program of free and ticketed events aligned with both International Women’s Day 2026’s theme, ‘Give to Gain’, and UN Women Australia’s theme, ‘Balance the Scales’,” Sharon explained.

“We're doing whatever we can to reach Orana women so they can attend, view and be seen,” she added.

“If you're able to come we have seven days of free festival events, a Festival After Dark program, and special events including a mini-retreat, women in business breakfast, and a micro-business market, a sunrise circle and so much more,” Sharon said.

The first listings in the festival program are on the Orana Every Woman Festival website, with links to ticketed events.

Free @ The Greens is the festival’s free events program. Located at 72 Wingewarra Street, The Greens will host both indoor and outdoor events. Outside activities will include early-morning tai chi, a pop-up play café, and community spaces for connection. Sharon Quill describes it as “a relaxed, social area for women and families – with a street library, toy library, art and craft activities, and opportunities to meet local services and groups until early afternoon.”

Inside activities include a quieter zone with information on services and social groups supported by the RDA Orana Welcome Experience.

A daily circle led by local facilitators will explore themes such as emotional health, financial wellbeing, relationships and connection. In the afternoons, the indoor space will provide a quiet place “to just be” – in other words, without expectation – to do nothing.

“There is something for every woman, across all the seasons of a woman's life in our free program,” Sharon said.

“The Greens is a gift to our regional women who hold space for everything and everyone else, day after day. It’s a space where you can come as you are, take what they need. No need to pay, just come. Please find the time to enjoy it,” she added.

The Festival After Dark program includes ticketed events on each evening at locations across Dubbo.

“Inspired By Her” is the opening night feature event of the Orana Every Woman Festival, a multi-stage creative collaboration at Macquarie Conservatorium celebrating women’s stories through reimagined works by contemporary women artists.

Other after-dark events will include an intimate evening of short films created by women from across the Orana region, a soulful full moon session blending astrology, ritual and reflection as well as a sound bath, and the festival will wrap up with an epic all-female, all-local line up of live performances at Crossroads Bar.

Dubbo Photo News is proud to be the print media partner for the Orana Every Woman Festival, and as it approaches we will bring you more information about the festival, its program and presenters.

For more information, visit www.everywomanfestival.com.au.