Earlier this month, workshops were held in Wellington to progress the development of the Maliyan/Wedge Tailed Eagle mural.

Led by experienced muralist Jack Randell, these workshops included painting activities and a number of local community members participated.

Ahead of the workshops, which took place on December 5-6, Jack said: “No previous art experience is necessary. Just bring your enthusiasm and a willingness to get creative!”

Participants were guided through set-by-step creative activities and fun demonstrations to realise a brand-new mural for the enjoyment of the Wellington community.

The Saturday workshop taook place on the day when temperatures soared over 40 degrees, so organisers shifted it to the morning before it got too hot.

The Wellington mural is the third to be produced in the region, with others completed at Dubbo and Narromine.