This is the absolute LAST call out for entries for this year's Dubbo Eisteddfod. With entries closing this Sunday, March 15, and no late entries for the prestigious annual local cultural event accepted, it's "crunch time" for those groups wanting to compete.

If you don't have your entry in by he closing date, your chances of competing are zip, zicho, nada!

The eisteddfod features the disciplines of dance, instrumental, vocal, choral, and verse speaking choirs, fielding competitors across all ages and ethnicities.

"We don’t want any of our competitors missing out on having the opportunity to perform on stage during this event, which runs from 2 June until 21 June," spokesperson Barbara Redgrave told Dubbo Photo News.

Entry is via the Dubbo Eisteddfod website at https://www.comps-online.com.au/Default.aspx