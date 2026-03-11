For 50 years, Pink Ladies have helped the patients and staff at Dubbo Base Hospital – and now they, too, are looking for help.

In 1976, 24 Dubbo ladies gathered at the Nurses' Home at the hospital for the first official meeting of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary.

Fifty years on, the current members are organising a photographic display and slideshow, together with a morning tea in June for all active and former Pink Ladies to celebrate the auspicious anniversary.

The reason Pink Ladies are seeking the community's help: they cannot locate any photos from that first meeting, or indeed any photos from the first four years of the organisation.

They are hoping that family members of the 24 founding Pink Ladies may still have some photos from 1976 to 1980 that they could share.

Some of those original founding ladies were Jean Ross (president), Jill Chinn (secretary/treasurer), Joyce Dyer, Joan Weeks, Elsie Coffee, Betty Fitzell, Dorothy Miller, Lillian Hawke, Chlorine Reeves, Marjorie Fairall, Lillian Crick, Christabel Palmer, Dot Bond, Lilah Redden and Joy Peadon.

If you can help the Pink Ladies with photos, please contact Angela O’Brien by email on obrienange84@gmail.com.

If you are a former Pink Lady and would like to attend the morning tea please email the above address with attention to Jenny Kelly.

If you are interested in joining Pink Ladies (not to be confused with breast-cancer support group Pink Angels!) please email with attention to the current president, Jane North.