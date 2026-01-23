The iconic river red gum is being celebrated in an art exhibition at the historic Dundullimal Homestead, showcasing the work of local artists and students.

The ‘Reflections on River Red Gum’ exhibition is the result of the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) partnering with home grown talent including Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Iris Reid, Jude Crawford and local school students.

The artworks use a range of mediums including natural materials such as leaves and sticks, as well as Texta, thread, fabric, acrylic paint, charcoal, ink, ceramic, and glaze.

The exhibition celebrates the Australian mainland’s most widely distributed eucalypt species, found along rivers and creeks, near wetlands, and scattered across floodplains. River red gum forests and their connected wetlands are biodiversity hotspots, providing homes for many plants and animals and ecosystems for surrounding landscapes and communities.

Water for the environment supports long-term river red gum forest health in NSW by providing the right amount of water at the right time for them to grow, flower and set seed.

NSW DCCEEW Senior Team Leader Environmental Water and Floodplains, Debbie Love said the Dundullimal art exhibition was not to be missed.

"This is a great opportunity for the public to see the work of skilled artists, shining a light on these incredible trees," she said.

"The river red gum is the backdrop for much of our lives, important to our communities and our wildlife. This project is a chance to celebrate our love for the species and the role it plays – providing inspiration, sanctuary, habitat, and more," she added.

"We encourage everyone to make a visit to Dundullimal to learn more about these iconic trees and how we can support them into the future."

The "Reflections on River Red Gum" exhibition is on display at Dundullimal Homestead until the end of January. The homestead, a National Trust property, is open to the public on Monday, Friday and Saturday, and entry fees apply if not a National Trust member. There is no fee to view the exhibition.