If you're planning to head out to Australia Day activities in Dubbo or Wellington this year, remember that they will be held on Sunday, January 25, in those communities this year, following a decision last year by Dubbo Regional Council.

The event at Victoria Park will commence with a free barbecue breakfast from 7.00am on Sunday, January 25, with the official ceremony and Australia Day awards starting at 8am. There will be market stalls, food vendors, live entertainment, face painting and the "Bubble Fairy" will also reportedly make an appearance.

"Be sure to bring a water bottle and take advantage of our water refill station," the Dubbo Region website recommends.

The Wellington event will be held in Cameron Park, starting at 5.00pm on Sunday, January 25, and will include children’s activities, a free barbecue, and the official ceremony.

The Australia Day Ambassadors for Dubbo and Wellington this year are Kate, Maggie and Michael Quach, the visionary siblings behind Beyond Best Before, a social-impact enterprise tackling food waste and promoting sustainable living.

In 2025, their work earned international recognition with a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for Social Impact, highlighting their leadership in sustainability and innovation.

Founded in 2021, Beyond Best Before intercepts surplus stock and near-date grocery items destined for landfill, reselling them at affordable prices through a national e-commerce platform, a flagship store in Sydney, and an emerging wholesale marketplace. Their model reduces waste, saves consumers money, and educates Australians about food sustainability.

Dubbo Regional Council's interim General Manager, Luke Ryan, said the Sunday events will allow the community to come together, recognise the day, and hear from the Australia Day Ambassadors.

“I look forward to seeing the community attend these fantastic events and celebrate local residents who have done remarkable work in our region.

“It will also be fantastic to hear from Katie, Maggie, and Michael,” Mr Ryan said.

The Australia Day 2026 events in Dubbo and Wellington are supported across the region by Belgravia Leisure, which is offering free entry into the Dubbo, Wellington, and Geurie pools on Monday, January 26, which is a public holiday.

Free entry will be granted between 10.00am and 1.00pm for Dubbo and Wellington, and 11.30am and 6.30pm for Geurie on Monday, January 26.

Dubbo Regional Council encourages the local community to attend the scheduled Sunday events in Dubbo and Wellington before spending Australia Day on Monday, January 26, in a way that is meaningful to them.

Further information is available on the Dubbo Regional Council website.