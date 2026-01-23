Where do you work? Orana Threadz N Beauty

What’s your job? Beauty Therapist

Why do you Love Your Work? I love my work. I love giving beauty to people!

What do you love about the Dubbo region? I love the peace. There is no rush and I just love it here.

What does your usual Friday night include? Usually going out for Indian food.

If you could travel, where would you like to visit? I’d love to go back to India. I miss my parents and family there.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? Melbourne. We lived there before we came to Dubbo, and I really enjoyed it there.

What is the greatest advice you have received? Work hard to achieve your dreams!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years time? Working for myself with my own business.

Who inspires you? My husband. He is very supportive and helps me so much.