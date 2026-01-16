The iconic call of the Siamang is once again ringing out across Dubbo after duo Kasarna and Kasem made their public debut at Taronga Western Plains Zoo just before Christmas.

Kasem, aged six, arrived in Dubbo in October from Willowbank Wildlife Reserve in Christchurch New Zealand and passed his 30-day quarantine with flying colours.

He was officially introduced to six-year-old female Kasarna last month, with the pair hitting it off instantly in their night house – but it was not all smooth sailing.

“When it came to the introductions we were a bit nervous, but prepared for anything, and so we were all so relieved and happy when that happened so beautifully,” Keeper Grace Humphery said.

“We opened the slide to let them out onto the islands but when Kasem saw an enormous body of water for the first time in his life, he did not want to cross.

“It took almost two weeks until Kasem plucked up the courage to venture onto the island, with his beautiful partner Kasarna showing him how to cross the ropes.”

Kasem was born to parents Sue and Bujang in March 2019, but has lived on his own since reaching maturity.

Kasarna was born to parents Tunku and Cian at the National Zoo and Aquarium in Canberra in April 2019.

Native to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, Siamangs are endangered in the wild, with numbers predicted to halve before 2050. Their main threats are habitat degradation, fragmentation and loss, and hunting for the pet trade. The leading causes of deforestation include palm oil and illegal mining.

In the wild, young Siamangs spend some time alone before finding a mate, and while there are no immediate plans for the pair to breed, it is hoped the islands could one day be home to a little Siamang family.

Siamangs have the loudest call of any gibbon species, with bonded pairs performing unique and elaborate duets.

“Most Dubbo locals know the call of the Siamang. It’s completely iconic not just to the Zoo but to the town,” Grace said.

“It’s very emotional for all of us to hear the call back on the islands. It’s a very special sound.

“These two are still finding their sound, so it's really exciting to hear a few changes as they create their own sound.”