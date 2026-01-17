True to form, hot cross buns were once again on the supermarket shelves on Boxing Day 2025, continuing a practice that has spiralled in recent years with the traditional Easter-themed treat appearing for sale right after Christmas.

The swift post-Christmas appearance of hot cross buns on supermarket shelves has been debated for some time, particularly as they seem to disappear from the shelves equally quickly after Easter - which occurs in early April this year.

Supermarket giant Coles fired off a press release on Boxing Day to announce it was selling hot cross buns in support of non-profit children’s cancer charity Redkite, donating 20 cents per six or nine-pack sold - but only until January 1.

While prices for single pack purchases of plain hot cross buns remained at $4.50 each this year at Coles ($5.50 for specialty buns), this year's plain buns cost a dollar more than last year if buying two packs - $8 this year, up from $7 in 2024. Same product but much less savings to be derived from multi-pack buying in the Christmas-New Year period in 2025.

Coles said it expected to sell more than two million hot cross buns between Boxing Day 2025 and New Year's Day 2026, "as the country's appetite for the humble bun continues to grow for raisin lovers, chocolate aficionados, fruit-free and apple-and-cinnamon fans alike."

The company's longstanding partnership with Redkite is to be commended, with more than $55 million raised in support of the child-centred non-profit.

Redkite chief executive Monique Keighery said the long-standing partnership has been instrumental in providing much-needed support to families experiencing childhood cancer.

“For the past 12 years, Coles has been a loyal and generous partner, standing beside Redkite and the families who need us most. Their commitment ensures that families facing the realities of childhood cancer have access to the support they need during what can be one of the toughest times of their lives,” she said.

“These donations help fund our national family support services - providing vital counselling for children and parents, financial assistance for everyday essentials like groceries and fuel, and practical help to guide families through the unimaginable challenges of childhood cancer.”