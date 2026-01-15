Where do you work? I own Design and Media Works, which was established from Dubbo Printing Works in mid-2024.

What’s your job? My day-to-day involves a wide range of work: planning projects, designing, printing, and working with customers to help bring their projects to life. The rest of my time is spent building and developing whatever the next venture is to improve operations, customer experience, and continue growing the business.

Why do you love your work? I love that my work gives me an outlet for my fairly intrinsic creativity and drive. The feeling that progress is being made month to month is extremely fulfilling for me.

What do you love about the Dubbo region? Dubbo is full of fantastic local businesses, full of people who care about their support towards the community and each other.

What does your usual Friday night include? A bit of work, and usually a fair bit more of thinking about work. Following that, there is typically good food and a bit of time to relax with friends/family around.

If you could travel back in time, when/where would you visit? There is no better time to be alive in history than right now. For a brief visit, probably the moment whoever invented the coffee machine did that – I would like to thank them in person.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? I think a visit to Kimberley in WA would be well worth the trip – It looks like an incredible place.

What is the greatest advice you have received? “It’s never been easier to be successful. It's also never been easier to be distracted.” – Alex Hormozi

Who inspires you? I am inspired by my family and my future family.