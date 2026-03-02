Work continues apace on the new River Street bridge project, with current images from 'Dubbo Photo News' photographer Ken Smith showing the recent installation of street lighting on the river crossing.

As Ken’s photos reveal, the new turn-off from the main road has also had substantial works completed.

To be named the Aunty Pearl Gibbs Bridge – and expected to be fully-completed in 2027 with access to traffic late this year – the structure aims to alleviate the chronic traffic congestion experienced on the Newell Highway at times of high use.

The $263.2 million, 660-metre project, is also intended to provide a crucial flood-resilient crossing over the Macquarie River and to improve “network reliability” for commuters and freight by connecting the western side of the waterway to River Street.