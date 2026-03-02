Entries for the next City of Dubbo Eisteddfod close in just over two weeks’ time, did you know?

The countdown to the March 15 deadline for entries is well and truly on, so those keen to participate in this year’s Eisteddfod need to be sure their entries are submitted to the organisers before cut-off.

No late entries will be accepted so making that entry deadline is critical, Eisteddfod president Barbara Redgrave told Dubbo Photo News.

If anyone needs more information or has any questions about submitting their entry to the Eisteddfod, the organisers would be happy to answer them, Barbara said. Contact the secretary or the music coordinators, whose details are listed on the event website.

All entries are to be made via the Eisteddfod’s online registration system. To enter, go to the website at dubboeisteddfod.org.au and follow the comps-online link to register online.

With thousands of people expected to take part once again in this iconic local Dubbo cultural celebration, now in its 55th year, organisers need a good lead time to be able to plan for and schedule all the entrants across the three weeks the Eisteddfod takes place in June.

The annual competitive extravaganza showcases performances in the disciplines of dance, instrumental, vocal, choral, and verse speaking choirs fielding competitors across all ages and ethnicities.

The Dubbo Eisteddfod also provides valuable feedback to competitors via constructive adjudicators, meaning the event is also an excellent learning experience in an atmosphere of positive encouragement.

The 2026 syllabus has everything competitors need to know about the event and is available on the organisation’s website

Organisers are also interested in hearing from anyone keen to volunteer their time to assist with the staging of the 2026 Dubbo Eisteddfod. There are many roles volunteers can undertake across the course of the event, and if you have particular interests in any of the disciplines, this may be able to be accommodated, Barbara said.

“We always appreciate additional help from volunteers to assist in the running of our Eisteddfod,” she explained.

“If you can help out in any way, please contact the secretary.”

Best contact is via email, she added, the address being secretary@dubboeisteddfod.org.au.

Dubbo Photo News is a proud supporter of the Dubbo Eisteddfod and we’ll bring you more information about it as the event approaches.