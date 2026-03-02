Dubbo-based National Association of Loss and Grief (NALAG) has made it easier for people to connect with them by telephone for grief, loss and change support services by engaging a new number – 13 000 GRIEF.

"[It's] designed to be a memorable, gentle entry point into the same trusted, human‑centred support NALAG grief support has offered for decades," NALAG CEO Trudy Hanson announced last week.

"It is not a crisis line," she stressed of the new number which went live on Tuesday, February 10, "but a clear, compassionate pathway for anyone seeking understanding, guidance and support during times of loss, change and grief."

The new number reflects NALAG's core principles, she said, which are:

• a warm, relationship‑based approach.

• clear boundaries around the type of support NALAG provides.

• a commitment to accessibility and emotional safety.

"The new phone number 13 000 GRIEF strengthens our national presence while staying true to NALAG’s long‑standing ethos of care and our trauma‑informed practice," Trudy added.

"We look forward to sharing more resources and information as we roll out this initiative and continue expanding the ways people can reach us when they need support."