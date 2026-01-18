Dubbo Photo News would like to start the new year by acknowledging the great efforts undertaken by students and staff at the Mian School, Dubbo, before school closed for the year last month.

We were unable to bring this to you in our final issues for 2025 due to space restrictions, but it certainly doesn't mean we forgot about the students, staff, and their wonderful act of community service.

Before school ended for the year in December, Mian School students and staff delivered some much-appreciated Christmas cheer to local elderly residents in the form of festive hampers.

The hampers, filled with essential items and yummy treats, were warmly received by the elderly recipients, with many expressing gratitude for both the gifts and the company of the visiting students.

The students took time to chat and listen with the elderly residents, creating moments of genuine connection across the generations, explained Mian School teacher Ben Palmer.

"The initiative gave students an opportunity to give back and experience the impact of kindness beyond the classroom, while reminding the community that small gestures can mean a great deal, especially at Christmas," Mr Palmer told Dubbo Photo News.

Well done to all involved at the Mian School; further proof that not all superheroes wear capes!