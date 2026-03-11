Good folk of Dubbo, it's time to get your muddy on once again as the iconic Titan Macquarie Mud Run returns to Dubbo this Saturday, March 14, for the 13th time!

The 9km course is designed to challenge you, test you, dirty you and thrill you with river crossings, barbed wire crawls, tyre carries, mud pits and more.

If it sounds like something from an Indiana Jones movie, it most probably is!

The hardworking committee behind the annual activity that raises funds for local outdoor fitness equipment and facilities are ready to welcome you on board once again as the clock steadily ticks down to mud-time.

Are you ready to join them?

Look out for our roaming photographer, Ken Smith, on the day. You might just make next week's front page.