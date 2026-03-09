One of the unique features of the Titan Macquarie Mud Run is that the course’s route, range of obstacles, and degree of difficulty, is different every year.

On that note, the hundreds of runners taking part in the 2026 event next Saturday, March 14, will be offered something very new.

“This year, we’ve altered our course totally, and will take in more of Regand Park with some of the obstacles there, with a river bridge crossing, ” organiser Rod Fardell revealed. “We’ve also added another dimension of mud pits, they’ll be muddier than ever before; don’t wear your Sunday best,” he added.

This year’s route, he detailed, is designed to maximise the laughs and challenges, rather than replicating an SAS new recruit test for fitness fanatics.

“We’ve got an adult course of about 9km and a kids’ course of about three-and-a-half kilometres. If I had to rate this course, I’d say it’s definitely one of the most fun-based we’ve ever done,” Rod revealed.

One of the appeals of the event, he adds, is that it caters for serious runners, weekend joggers, fun family and social groups, novelty entrants in fancy dress, down to kids getting off their iPads to enjoy our great outdoors.

“One of the real challenges is the cargo netting you climb over on the river crossing across the Tamworth Street footbridge. While our social runners don’t have to do everything if they don’t want, our elite competitors have to complete every obstacle,” he explained.

This year’s 13th running of this inclusive community event is looking to be the best yet.

“The nominations are unbelievable, we’re looking at our biggest-ever turn-up with about 1200 runners and around 1500 spectators,” Rod said.

“It just keeps getting bigger every year, which we are very proud of,” he concluded.

For more information, go to: https://www.titanmacquariemudrun.com.au/