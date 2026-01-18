Macquarie Regional Library has released its top 10 borrowed books in 2025 for both fiction and non-fiction. These titles have been borrowed the most times by members at the Dubbo or Wellington Libraries.

Macquarie Regional Library Manager Kathryn McAlister said over the past few years crime fiction and Australian authors have dominated the top 10 borrowed adult fiction category.

“Crime thriller author Lee Child has taken out of the top spot for the third year running whilst Karly Lane and James Patterson are also consistent authors featured in the top 10 year on year,” Ms McAlister said.

The top 10 adult fiction borrowed books included:

1. In Too Deep, by Lee Child

2. Strangers In Time, by David Baldacci

3. The Hidden Girl, by Lucinda Riley

4. Twist of Fate, by Karly Lane

5. Out in Nowhere, by Fleur McDonald

6. Resurrection Walk, by Michael Connelly

7. The One That Got Away, by Karly Lane

8. Holmes is Missing, by James Patterson

9. Looking Out, by Fiona McCallum

10. Raised By Wolves, by James Patterson

The top 10 adult non-fiction books borrowed included:

1. Handfuls of Sunshine: Perfect Bite–sized Bakes, by Tilly Pamment

2. A Knock at the Door, by Rob Parsons

3. Food Noise, by Jack Mosley

4. Plug in! The Electrification Handbook, by Saul Griffith

5. The Let Them Theory, by Mel Robbins

6. Australian Gospel: A family saga, by Lech Blaine

7. Eating Together: A recipe for healthier, happier families, by Clare Bailey

8. Original Sin: President Biden’s decline, by Jake Tapper

9. The Warrior: Rafael Nadal and his Kingdom of Clay, by Christopher Clarey

10. A short history of modern internal medicine, by Kerry Breen

Macquarie Regional Library has an extensive range of fiction and non-fiction titles available in physical books or the online library through apps such as Libby, BorrowBox, IndyReads and U-Library.

Library members can access the library’s many collections and resources via their free library card. To become a member – free to join – visit your local library branch or see more on the Macquarie Regional Library website.