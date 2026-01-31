The Christmas/New Year period is traditionally one of the most popular times of the year for people to become engaged.

One of the biggest decisions couples will make in their wedding planning involves their wedding venue, particularly if they are planning to have a large guest list.

In the greater Dubbo region, engaged couples have a wide variety of wedding venues to choose from that cater for small, medium and large celebrations.

Late last year, Dubbo Photo News visited two very different locations that just happen to be situated on our very own Macquarie-Wambuul River, and explored what they have to offer.

•••

The Belvedere, Lazy River Estate

Lazy River Estate on the banks of the other name for the local river – the “lazy river”– is one of the region’s premier locations for weddings.

Last October, Lazy River introduced a permanent marquee as a new venue option for couples to marry on the estate.

Called The Belvedere, the hard-framed marquee is fronted by a spectacular chapel-like facade which forms a beautiful backdrop for weddings. At first glance, it does look like a chapel. However, its doors open to reveal a sturdy covered marquee, complete with dancefloor, tables for dining and bar area.

General manager Emily Bush said the new facility has already garnered a lot of attention and hosted several weddings.

“I think it's because of the chapel front,” she told Dubbo Photo News.

“But it's a permanent marquee so it's a really good wet weather plan for our weddings, too,” she added.

The marquee can seat 250 people, Emily said, making it a fabulous option for couples to marry and celebrate onsite at Lazy River Estate.

It’s one of several options couples have, with other options including the award-winning sustainability garden, riverside open-air chapel, function centre deck, and the boutique vineyard.

For more details, visit the Lazy River website.

•••

Meg’s House, Dulla Dulla Station

Travel out Rawsonville way, just west of Dubbo, and you’ll find Meg’s House – a beautiful historic homestead on Dulla Dulla Station, midway between Dubbo and Narromine.

Owners Andrew and Kerrie Martin are engaged in a long term project to restore the homestead to its former glory and offer Meg’s House as a backdrop for garden weddings in the two acres of gorgeous manicured gardens that surround it.

There is a white arbour that forms a beautiful backdrop for ceremonies, or couples may choose to marry under one of the many shady trees. Riverside weddings on Dulla Dulla Station’s private beach are also possible.

The historic homestead dates back to 1920 and is named in honour of family member “Auntie Meg” who passed away over a decade ago.

Meg was a remarkable woman who ran her prized Corriedale Sheep Stud from the property and was known for her deep connection to the land and her love of animals, Kerrie said. She was also an avid polocrosse competitor and was known across the region for her horsemanship and vibrant spirit.

Once the social heart of Dulla Dulla, hosting parties and tennis weekends, the homestead even hosted several Italian prisoners of war during the late stages of World War II, with a stone wall the remaining evidence of their stay.

Meg’s House hosted its first nuptials in January 2025, Kerrie said.

The location offers couples the space to host a large number of people for an outdoor wedding, has a powered facility suitable for caterers to work onsite, and has an adjacent paddock that is available for anyone who’d like to “free camp”.

“You have to be self-sufficient,” Kerrie said of anyone wanting to free camp at Dulla Dulla, supplying their own water etc during their stay.

“The bridal party may want to hire portaloos, which we recommend, and porta-showers, because a lot of the people that do come to a wedding like this want to stay over and do the big barbecue breakfast the next morning," she added.

Dulla Dulla Station also has a private airstrip, meaning guests could literally fly in for a wedding at Meg’s House.

“It's unique in that there's not a lot of places around that can hold a large number of people,” Kerrie said.

“We had nearly 300 here for that wedding in January 2025, and it was a typical country wedding with boot-scooting and all of that.”

Meg's House will host an open day on Sunday, March 15 from 2-5pm and aims to have a range of wedding vendors present including photographers, caterers, florists, and more in attendance.

While Meg’s House doesn’t have a website at this time, Kerrie promotes it locally on social media. Enquiries can be made to admin@dulladulla.com.au.