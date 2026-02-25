The Orana Every Woman Festival is just two weeks away and the packed program has so much to offer the region’s women, girls, and gender-diverse people.

One of the key things the festival highlights is that there is already so much going on in the community through women-led activities and services. This year’s festival has invited the facilitators of some of these existing programs and community rhythms into a shared space, “The Greens” which will introduce them to a wider audience through Every Woman Circles.

Free@The Greens is, as its name suggests, the festival’s program of free activities on offer at the dedicated event space at 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo.

“There is something for every woman, across all the seasons of a woman's life in our free program,” festival organiser Sharon Quill from Social Gain told Dubbo Photo News.

Outside the building, festivalgoers can enjoy early-morning tai-chi, a pop-up play café, and community spaces for connection.

“It’s a relaxed, social area for women and families with a street library, toy library, art and craft activities, and opportunities to meet local services and groups until early afternoon,” Sharon explained.

Inside the building offers a quieter zone with information on services and social groups supported by the Regional Development Australia (RDA) Orana “Welcome Experience”.

“In addition, a daily circle led by local facilitators will explore themes such as emotional health, financial wellbeing, relationships and connection,” Sharon added.

An Every Woman Circle will kick off at 10.30am each day and all but the very first one on Monday, March 2, will be held inside the premises.

•••

Monday, March 2: Welcome Circle and Festival Opening (outside)

Tuesday, March 3: Life and Grief with founders of the Dead End Coffee Club, Karen Hamilton (End of Life Doula) and End of Life Celebrant, Sharon Bonthuys. It will also formally serve as the launch of Dubbo Dead End Coffee Club.

Wednesday, March 4: Calming our Chaos with Jo Efoti (Being the Village/Tradies In Sight) with Lorna Brennan (SACS), and will include a playgroup.

Thursday, March 5: Financial Wellbeing with Kelly Salisbury (Salvation Army Money Care)

Friday, March 6: Multicultural Health and Wellbeing PHN.

•••

Women who hustle

The Orana Every Woman Festival also embraces the growing small business community led by local women in the Orana Region.

Two free “Women Who Hustle” events will be held, focusing firmly on the women building micro-businesses, creative side hustles, and emerging enterprises across the region.

A breakfast panel hosted by CommBankwill be held on Thursday, March 5, at The Greens, from 7.15am – 8.30am, bringing together regional women to share real, grounded conversations about running a business in the Orana Region – the wins, the challenges, and the practical lessons learned along the way. Breakfast is available for a small catering fee.

“Expect lived experience, honest insights, and advice you can actually use,” Sharon said.

The second event will round out the festival week on Saturday, March 7, with the free-to-attend Women Who Hustle markets at The Greens from 8am – 12 noon. The markets will provide local women artists, artisans, and small business operators a vibrant space to showcase what they do best.

“The Greens are our gift to regional women who hold space for everything and everyone else, day after day,” Sharon said.

“It’s a space where you can come as you are, take what they need. No need to pay, just come,” she concluded.

Further information about the Orana Every Woman Festival, the full program and link to ticket bookings can be found at https://everywomanfestival.com.au.