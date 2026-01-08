With another school year behind us, Apprenticeship Support Australia (ASA) is calling on school leavers – especially young women – to consider apprenticeships and traineeships in industries desperate for skilled workers.

Half of all trades roles are experiencing a national shortage, according to Jobs and Skills Australia.

“Despite an almost 80 per cent increase since 2019, women still represent just two percent of qualified trade workers in industries with major skill shortages such as construction, electrotechnology and automotive,” ASA Regional Manager NSW South, Tony Keir, said.

“This gap highlights a significant opportunity for young women to step into stable, well-paid and future-focused careers.”

The data shows that diversity matters, he added. Roles with stronger gender balance and broader participation face fewer shortages, while heavily male-dominated trades continue to be some of the hardest jobs to fill.

Whitney Quinones, an electricity supply apprentice at Endeavour Energy, said the hands-on nature of an apprenticeship has given her real skills and confidence for the future. “I chose an apprenticeship because I wanted real-life skills that would benefit me long-term. Learning from experienced tradespeople, asking questions in real time, and being able to make mistakes and learn from them in a safe environment has been incredibly valuable.”

Mr Keir said it was a timely moment for school leavers to step into a pathway that combines income, nationally recognised training and long-term career prospects.

“There are thousands of opportunities across the country, with employers actively looking for young people to learn on the job through an apprenticeship or traineeship," he said.

“As Australia’s clean energy transformation accelerates, new roles are emerging in renewables, advanced manufacturing and energy-efficient construction.

“First Nations apprentices, women in trades and young people from all backgrounds are helping redefine what modern apprenticeships look like.

“Today, there’s a pathway to suit almost every interest, and every young person can find a place where they will thrive," he concluded.