Former long-serving NSW Governor, Professor The Honourable Dame Marie Bashir AD CVO, passed away on January 20, aged 95 years.

Professor Bashir served as NSW Governor from March 1, 2001, to October 1, 2014, and was the first woman to be appointed to the role.

Born in Narrandera in the Riverina district, and educated at the Narrandera Public School and Sydney Girls High School, Professor Bashir completed a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the University of Sydney in 1956. She taught at the Universities of Sydney and NSW, increasingly working with children’s services, psychiatry and mental health services, and Indigenous health programs.

Married to Sir Nicholas Shehadie AC OBE for 61 years, and a deeply loved mother of three children and six grandchildren, Professor Bashir was an extraordinary Australian and one of the state's most respected public servants.

At the time of her appointment as Governor of NSW, she was Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Sydney; Area Director of Mental Health Services Central Sydney; and Senior Consultant to the Aboriginal Medical Service, Redfern and to the Aboriginal Medical Service, Kempsey.

Professor Bashir was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia in 1988 for her services to child and adolescent health, and was invested by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, with the insignia of a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in 2006.

In June 2014, Professor Bashir was named as a Dame of the Order of Australia for extraordinary and pre-eminent achievement and merit in service to the administration, public life, and people of NSW to medicine, particularly as an advocate for improved mental health outcomes for the young, marginalised and disadvantaged; to international relations; through the promotion of collaborative health programs; and as a leader in tertiary education.

NSW Premier Chris Minns expressed his sadness at the news of Dame Marie's passing.

"On behalf of the people of NSW, I extend my deepest condolences to Dame Marie’s family, friends and all those who were inspired by her remarkable life," he said in a statement on January 21.

"Dame Marie Bashir served our state with distinction as the first female Governor of NSW, bringing to the role immense dignity and compassion.

"Reflecting on her 14 years as Governor, Dame Marie explained that she deliberately chose not to extend her tenure beyond that point, despite being widely respected, because she did not wish to surpass Sir Roden Cutler as the longest-serving Governor. It was a decision that reflected her humility and deep respect for those who came before her," the premier said of the distinguished psychiatrist and long-standing advocate for mental health, education and social inclusion.

Chair of the Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA) and mayor of Temora Shire, Cr Rick Firman OAM, described Dame Marie as a "lady who possessed dedication, warmth, compassion and grace.

“Most, if not all of our 89 rural, remote and regional member councils had the honour of having a Vice-Regal visit from Dame Marie," he added.

“The CMA board, members and staff will always hold a special place in our collective hearts for Dame Marie. The thoughts and prayers of us all in the CMA remain with Dame Marie’s family,” Cr Firman concluded.

Premier Minns said the people of NSW held Dame Marie in great respect and affection, reflecting the trust and goodwill she earned over a lifetime of service.

"In recognition of her extraordinary contribution to our state and nation, a State Funeral will be held in honour of Dame Marie Bashir. Details will be provided in due course," the premier concluded.

Vale, Professor The Honourable Dame Marie Bashir AD CVO. She will be sadly missed.